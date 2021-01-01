Cl de Peau Beaut Radiant Multi Repair Oil

WHAT IT IS A multi-purpose oil for face and body that leaves skin enchantingly dewy, visibly plump, and hydrated. 2.5 oz. Imported. WHAT IT DOES Moisturizes skin with a delightfully sensorial texture and scent that combines four luxurious botanical oils. Reduces the appearance of dullness and wrinkles for extraordinary youthful resilience. Absorbs quickly into skin for a smooth application. Can be used on hair ends, cuticles, or added to the bath for a spa-like experience. WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW Lightweight, non-sticky texture that easily melts into the skin. Can be layered on top of moisturizer to seal in moisture. Gently scented with Peony and Rare Orchid for a divine fragrance. KEY INGREDIENTS Illuminating Complex EX diminishes the appearance of damage caused by dryness and hydrates for a smooth, refined texture. Repair Oil Complex combines four powerful oils: Rice Germ Oil, Bio-Evening Primrose Oil, Rosehip Oil, and Camellia Oil. Soybean Phospholipids help visibly improve skins density for visibly plumper skin. Hyaluronic acid provides moisturizing benefits and enhances suppleness. HOW TO USE IT For Face: Take some oil on the hand, spread on the palms with both hands, and spread onto the whole face, massaging 3 times. For Body: Apply before the skin is completely dry, and when the skin feels dry. For Hair: Use on wet or dry hair. Start at the center of the strands and work your way to the end. For Hands & Cuticles: Massage a few drops of oil onto hands and cuticles to hydrate and condition. For Bathing: Add a few drops to the bath for a luxurious spa experience with a relaxing fragrance. ABOUT THE BRAND While its French name translates to The Key to Skins Beauty, Cl de Peau Beaut was founded in Japan in 1982 with a mission to revolutionize skin-cell science. The award-winning concealer is repeatedly a best seller, while skincare formulas like serums and essences work synergistically to create radiant, supple skin. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to CleDePeauBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Cle De Peau > Cl De Peau Beaut > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cl de Peau Beaut