Even people with extensive rug knowledge will easily confuse this innovative power loomed rug for an authentic hand knotted piece. Side woven to create flexibility and softness using fine, pure new Zealand wool and accented with a shimmering tercel/nylon/wool blend for contrasting highlights. This collection is a hybrid blend of machine made and hand made. After the weaving is completed each piece is sent to our hand -made facility where it is hand washed, hand carved and hand surged exactly as authentic hand- made carpets have been finished for centuries. Lowe's Radiant 10 x 13 Gray Indoor Abstract Mid-Century Modern Handcrafted Area Rug | 00400411300330113