Radial Cuff - Brass

We developed the Radial Cuff in much the same way you might conceive of a perfect t-shirt: it's comfortable, it's flattering, and it goes with just about everything. The Radial Cuff features a radial shape that closely mirrors the particular oval of a wrist for a glove-like fit, a subtly beveled edge to reflect light and create contour, precision machining for consistent sizing, five different sizes to accommodate a wide range of humans, and a slimmed down, sleek profile. The result of many small design decisionsis an unfussy, widely applicable piece of outfit-enhancement. It's at home in the maximalist stack of a fully-initiated collector, or as the gateway piece for the adornment newcomer. The Radial Cuff is available in Steel, Brass, and Carbon Black. Imported; Finished in Craighill's NYC workshop; Precision-machined; Materials: Solid brass Size:1 oz