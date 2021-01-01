Rad Techs Got Your Back Funny Radiology Technician Rad Tech Tote Bag

This is perfect for every X-Ray Tech in a Radiology Department Team. Perfect for every Radiology Tech who loves what they do. Funny Xray Tech Clothing. Great for every Radiologist and X-Ray Technician. Also a funny Outfit for Radiology Week or for Graduation at a Radiology School for a graduating Radiology Tech Student. Funny Rad Tech Sayings and Quotes. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.