Serta Rabbit Faux Fur Electric Heated Warming Throw Blanket Black

This Serta Rabbit Faux Fur Electric Heated Throw Blanket is just the thing to warm you up on cold winter nights. This comfortable warming throw blanket is perfect for getting rid of the chills. The Controller allows you to get just the right temperature and allows you to turn down your thermostat to save energy and money. The therapeutic heat settings can be controlled so you stay comfy whether sleeping in or just relaxing on your couch. The blanket warms up fast and is efficient in keeping you comforted. Do not cover or wrap the controller and make sure both items are in a well ventilated area when in use. Air dry or tumble dry on low heat, wash alone, do not bleach and do not iron. IMPORTANT NOT for infants, children, incapacitated person or animals and pets. Throw Size 50"" X 60" Note for Customers Outside of North America. These heated bedding products were made to work with 110V Electrical systems. If you live in a country that utilizes a different electrical system you may need to use a converter for these products to function. The act of using a converter automatically voids the warranty on these products. All Serta Blankets are rigorously tested and approved by a third party UL or ETK Intertek to comply with current industry safety standards. Please reference the included use and safety instructions and attached product label picture to ensure safe operation. Color: Black