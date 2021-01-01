Unique Loom Rabat Shag Tribal Taupe 8' 0 x 8' 0 Square Rug, Brown

Upgrade your room with the Unique Loom 8 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug. This rug features a transitional style, which blends in with any decor. It has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials, which ensure it will not discolor. It comes in a tan shade, adding a touch of minimalist elegance. With a 100% polypropylene design, it is an incredibly long-lasting option for your home. This square rug displays an oriental pattern for an intricately crafted piece that always stays in style. Color: Taupe.