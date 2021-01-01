RA LED Linear Suspension by D'Armes - Color: Brass - Finish: Matte - (RASUWGBR11D)

The RA LED Linear Suspension from DArmes bends and folds neon into a strikingly modern piece that prides itself on simplicity. Glass neon tubes are bent manually to achieve a slim rectangular shape, when parallel with a wall, it reads as a flush 2-dimensional piece. The wired suspension and metal brackets of the piece mimics the overall minimalist nature of the neon. Like most neon, the piece produces a soft, radiant light. It works ideally as a centerpiece for a contemporary living room. Montreal-based DArmes launched in 2016 to create sustainable, high-tech designs with a minimal, modern aesthetic. They use new technologies like LED alongside tried-and-true neon light sources for environmentally friendly products that maintain an air of simple luxury with noble materials and spartan shapes. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brass. Finish: Polished Brass