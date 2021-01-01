From muk luks
MUK LUKS® Women's Kael Boots
Advertisement
With its cute & trendy short boot style, MUK LUKS® Women's Kael Boots make a statement. Water resistant upper material and sturdy 1.25" block heel made from durable TPR looks great and lasts for miles. Fashionable knit upper, button detail and double layer braided trim accents the soft faux suede upper. Wipe with a damp cloth to clean, no bleach, lay flat to dry. Imported. -TPR Sole -100% Polyester Insole -100% Polyester Faux Suede (Boot), 100% Acrylic (Knit) Upper -100% Polyester Lining -1.25" Heel -US Women's Whole Sizes 6-11, half sizes should size up