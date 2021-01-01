Advertisement
The Pet Life ® 'Windmill' Rotating Suction Cup Spinning Cat Toy suctions and grips to hard surfaces such as floors and glass and spins around at the swipe of a paw. Features dual-sided containers, one side includes 2 Catnip Balls and the other side features an LED Lighting Ball that together provide a fun and engaging experience. The above-centered axle contains specially designed ridges for massaging gums and brushing teeth that is also perfect for spreading toothpastes and gels onto for further cleaning teeth while removing Tartar and Plaque. The large suction cup features a pinch-to-release flap for convenient removal off hard surfaces. Available in Multiple Colors. SIZING DIMENSIONS: (INCHES) L x W x H 6.22 X 2.91 X 2.76