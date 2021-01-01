Kenney® Superior Hold Premium Curtain Rod, 28-48", Espresso, 2-Pack

The Kenney Superior Hold Premium Curtain Rod is a great solution for updating the curtains, sheers, or valances throughout your home. Made of heavy duty steel, this durable curtain rod can be adjusted from 28 to 48 inches in length and has a 2.5 inch clearance. Designed to wrap around your window, use it with curtains to control window side light or with a decorative valance as the finishing touch to your window. The espresso finish is timeless and goes well with a variety of curtain styles and home decors. All of the hardware needed for installation is included, making installation fast and simple. The universal brackets can be used on either the left or right side of your window. A threading cap is included to make sliding your curtains onto the rod easy and snag free. Two curtain rods included.