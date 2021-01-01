From bella+canvas
BELLA+CANVAS® Slouchy Triblend Women's T-Shirt in Charcoal Black Triblend | Small | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find the BELLA+CANVAS® Slouchy Triblend Women's T-Shirt at Michaels. com. Designed to perfectly drape over a woman's body, this tee features a luxuriously soft poly viscose fabrication, a slouchy fit, a wide neckline that can be pulled off the shoulder. Designed to perfectly drape over a woman's body, this tee features a luxuriously soft poly viscose fabrication, a slouchy fit, a wide neckline that can be pulled off the shoulder, and short sleeves. Features: Available in multiple sizes and colors Pre-shrunk Inseams don't fray Neckline won't stretch 50% polyester, 25% airlume combed, and ring-spun cotton, 25% rayonAbout BELLA+CANVASProviding retail quality for the printwear market, BELLA+CANVAS’ superior craftsmanship, exceptional quality, and buttery soft fabric have established them as the go-to apparel company for top brands around the globe for everything from festivals to branding needs. Garments are designed, dyed and cut at their headquarters in Los Angeles with virtually zero waste. They’ve designed functional fabric that won’t shrink, mixed with inseams that don’t fray, and necklines that won’t stretch. All tees are all pre-shrunk, looking just as good on the 1st wear as on the 50th. | BELLA+CANVAS® Slouchy Triblend Women's T-Shirt in Charcoal Black Triblend | Small | Michaels®