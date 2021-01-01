From crayola
Crayola® S.T.E.A.M. Space Science Kit | Michaels®
Find the Crayola® S. T.E. A.M. Space Science Kit at Michaels. This S. T.E. A.M. kit will help teach your little explorers about the wonders of outer space. With the Crayola STEAM Space Science Kit, kids can explore our solar system and beyond! This cool educational set lets kids learn about planets, stars, meteors and more as they paint each planet and mount them on the giant 3-foot poster. Makes a great gift for girls and boys and lets them proudly display their work. Includes 9 Planet Hemispheres, 6 Color Paint Strips, 1 Paint Brush, Star Stickers, Celestial Body Stickers, Galaxy Poster, Double Sided Tape, and a Learning Guide. Ideal for kids, ages 7 and up. Details: Includes instructions for 15 experiments For ages 7 and upContents: 9 planet hemispheres 6 color paint strips 1 paintbrush Star stickers Celestial body stickers Galaxy poster Double sided tape Learning guide