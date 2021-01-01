iRobot® Roomba® s9+ (9550) Wi-Fi® Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum , Smart Mapping, Works with Google Home, Corners & Edges, Ideal for Pet Hair

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal- Empties itself, Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Works with Google Home, Powerful Suction, Corners & Edges, Ideal for Pet Hair CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF - Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the s9+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. OUR MOST ADVANCED CLEAN - You—and your home—deserve the best. With groundbreaking technology and a sophisticated design, the s9+ is our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet. DEEPEST CLEAN - With 40x the suction power*, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets for a clean you won’t believe — with no effort from you. Automatically increases suction to clean even deeper into carpets with power boost technology. DETAILED POWERFUL CLEAN - PerfectEdge® Technology with advanced sensors and a specially designed Corner Brush optimize cleaning deep into corners and along edges. Ideal for homes with pets. 30% wider* Dual Rubber Brushes don't get tangled with pet hair. GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS - With vSLAM® navigation, the s9+ learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows. And if it’s running low on battery, it charges itself and picks up where it left off to ensure the job gets done. VACUUMS MESSES IN THE MOMENT - Cleaning crumbs is now as easy as “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table.” A simple request to your voice assistant* or via the iRobot Home app enables the s9+ to clean messes for you, right when they happen — immediately clean that spot and consider it done. COMPLETE CONTROL OF YOUR CLEAN - With Smart Mapping, your robot knows your kitchen from your living room, so you can decide where it cleans and when. And with Keep Out Zones, your robot knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas. A CLEAN UNIQUE TO YOU - The Roomba® s9+ robot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning where and when you normally clean and suggesting personalized schedules so you can focus on everything else. Plus, during allergy or pet shedding season, it can suggest extra cleanings to keep your house tidy year-round. THE DREAM TEAM OF CLEAN - With Imprint® Link Technology, the Roomba® s9+ robot vacuum and Braava jet® m6 robot mop team up to vacuum then mop automatically in perfect sequence, giving your floors a comprehensive clean with just a command to your voice assistant or in the app. ALWAYS GETTING SMARTER - Quality that lasts. Intelligence that grows. Equipped with advanced hardware capable of providing the intelligent features you love today, and access to our latest advancements in the future – through software updates designed to improve functionality over time. iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from non authorized resellers, and will not cover claims, provide service or offer replacements for products purchased from these sellers Box Content: 1 Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum, 1 Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, 2 Dirt Disposal Bags, 1 North American Line Cord, 1 Extra High-Efficiency Filter, 1 Extra Corner Brush, Owner’s Guide, Documentation Package