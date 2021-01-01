From irobot
iRobot® Roomba® e5 (5150) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum
The Roomba® e series robot vacuum provides powerful pickup—for a cleaner home every day. Ideal for homes with pets, the 3-Stage Cleaning System uses Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes and 5X the Power-Lifting Suction* to pull in dust, dirt, pet hair, and large debris. A High-Efficiency filter traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens. Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility let you start cleaning with just your voice, or simply use the iRobot Home App. The Roomba® e series robot vacuum can even suggest an extra cleaning during peak shedding season— to help keep your floors clean, all year round. *(compared to the Roomba® 600 series cleaning system) *(Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC)