From vernon francois
Vernon Francois® ReVamp Shampoo and Conditioner Mist
Advertisement
Vernon Francois® ReVamp Shampoo and Conditioner Mist What It Is A caring shampoo packed with moisturizing plant oils and other key ingredients to condition the hair, plus an ultra-moisturizing, detangling, wash-out conditioner with an innovative superfine spray for even distribution. What You Get 6.7 fl. oz. RE-VAMP Conditioner spray 8.4 fl. oz. RE-VAMP Shampoo What It Does RE-VAMP Conditioner Wash out sprayable conditioner Spray bottle for targeted and controlled application Deeply moisturizing Free from parabens, silicones and sulfates RE-VAMP Shampoo Cleanses and intensely moisturizes hair Helps restore shine Free from parabens, silicones and sulfates How to Use Conditioner: Section your hair into four areas before spraying from root to tip.Use spray to evenly distribute the conditioner through clean, wet hair and rinse thoroughly. For very dry, damaged hair leave in for five minutes. For best results use with RE-VAMP Shampoo. Shampoo: Wet your hair and work the shampoo into your scalp. Rinse thoroughly. For best results use with the RE-VAMP Conditioner.