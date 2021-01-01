Advertisement
Find the Wilton® Perfect Results Large Cookie Sheet at Michaels. Bake perfectly browned, never burnt cookies using this exceptional cookie sheet. Bake perfectly browned, never burnt cookies using this exceptional cookie sheet. The innovative air-insulated pan design prevents your treats from burning. Plus, the specially designed nonstick steel construction prevents cookies from sticking to the pan, and the flat edge makes it easy to slide them straight onto a cooling rack. The reinforced coating provides quick release and easy cleanup. Designed for easy handling in and out of the oven, even while wearing gloves. Heavy gauge construction spreads heat evenly and prevents warping. Precise pan measurements are embossed on the handles for quick, easy reference. Details: 16" x 14" (40.6cm x 35.5cm) Excellent release Even heating Nonstick Dishwasher safe Limited 10 year warranty | Wilton® Perfect Results Large Cookie Sheet | Michaels®