Find the DII® Multi Mustard Rag Rug, 4ft. x 6ft. at Michaels. com. This rug makes a perfect area rug for under a small table, kitchen mat, bathroom rug, entry way rug, garage mat, and more. This rug makes a perfect area rug for under a small table, kitchen mat, bathroom rug, entry way rug, garage mat, and more. Average size is 4ft x 6ft., size and color will slightly vary because product is handmade from recycled fabrics. Due to the manufacturing process, each rug is completely unique - you may see slight variations in color and size - no two rugs are identical. Be sure to place rug gripper to prevent slipping and, as this is a hand dyed product, color may bleed. These rag rugs are specially crafted to be long lasting and stand up to everyday wear and tear. Great for high traffic areas in a garage or entryway - double sided for longer life. Use of a rug liner between flooring or carpeted surfaces is highly recommended to help prevent transfer of colors. Details: Mustard 4ft. x 6ft. Recycled fabric For indoor and outdoor use | DII® Multi Mustard Rag Rug, 4Ft x 6Ft | Michaels®