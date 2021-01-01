Kenney® Medium Weight PEVA Shower Curtain Liner with Pockets, 70" W x 72" H, White

The Kenney® Medium Weight PEVA Shower Curtain Liner is made of environmentally friendly PEVA, making it PVC-free and odorless. It has five self-draining mesh pockets to expand your bathroom storage. Use it as a liner to hold shower essentials, or use it as a curtain to hold personal care items.The liner has 12 rust-resistant metal grommet hang holes to prevent tearing from shower hooks and rings. Standard sized, it measures 70 inches wide by 72 inches tall (180 cm x 183 cm) to fit most showers and bath tubs.