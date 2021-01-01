From vera bradley
Buy the Vera Bradley® Large Rainforest Canopy Spiral Planner at Michaels. com. Daily and monthly planning pages, colorful stickers, and useful extras (like notes pages and a holiday reference guide) all come packed between a pretty hard cover to help you organize your plans in a simple and stylish way. Daily and monthly planning pages, colorful stickers, and useful extras (like notes pages and a holiday reference guide) all come packed between a pretty hard cover to help you organize your plans in a simple and stylish way. Plus, the large 17 month planner has laminated tabs that stand up to daily use, a snap-in bookmark that doubles as a ruler, and a super convenient pocket page for all your random items. Seriously, this planner has it all! Details: Multicolor rainforest canopy design 8.75" x 7.25" x 1.125" 17-month dated planner (August 2021 - December 2022) Daily and weekly planning pages Includes stickers, note pages and a holiday reference guide Spiral bound hardcover | Vera Bradley® Large Rainforest Canopy Spiral Planner | Michaels®