From glitzhome
Glitzhome® Halloween Wooden Hocus Pocus Standing Porch Sign or Hanging Décor in White | Michaels®
Advertisement
Get the Glitzhome® Halloween Wooden Hocus Pocus Standing Porch Sign or Hanging Décor at Michaels. com. Décor your home with this wooden Hocus Pocus standing porch sign or hanging décor. This charming vertical porch sign features the message "HOCUS POCUS" in white on a black wood background. It gives a Halloween festival atmosphere. Décor your home with this wooden Hocus Pocus standing porch sign or hanging décor. This charming vertical porch sign features the message "HOCUS POCUS" in white on a black wood background. It gives a Halloween festival atmosphere. Details: Black and white 9.7" x 60" (24.64cm x 152.4cm) Assembly Required With hanging hooks on top of back board MDF Recommended for indoor or outdoor use | Glitzhome® Halloween Wooden Hocus Pocus Standing Porch Sign or Hanging Décor in White | Michaels®