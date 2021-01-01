EcoTools® Classic Liquid & Cream Foundation Makeup Brush, Single

Advertisement
EcoTools Pack of 3. This makeup brush evenly applies a cream or liquid foundation. Use the makeup brush to flawlessly cover under-eye circles and imperfections. Firm, synthetic bristles with a flat round bristle head are perfect for applying cream or water-based foundations. synthetic bristles are cruelty-free. Experience the incredibly soft touch of cruelty-free bristles EcoTools beauty solutions promote Living Beautifully! We are inspired by beauty inside and out, and in the world around us. While we always want to look our best, we feel even better when we can make earth-conscious choices. EcoTools remains a favorite of celebrities, beauty editors, and women around the world. Best known for our incredibly soft cosmetic brushes, and handles, we take pride in offering a collection of cosmetic makeup brushes, hairbrushes, lashes, and bath products that feature innovative, materials. Our includes natural materials, reusable pouches, post-consumer recycled paper and plastic, and recyclable packaging.