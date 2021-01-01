From baby jogger
Baby Jogger® City Tour™ 2 Travel System, Jet
Includes City Tour™ 2 Stroller & City GO™ 2 Infant Car Seat for everything you need to stroll from day 1Ultra-lightweight travel stroller weighs only 14 lb, with a compact and easy-to-maneuver designUltra-compact, one-step fold with auto-lock ensures easy transportation and storage Multi-position padded seat reclines to a near-flat position for baby's comfort, and adjustable calf support provides comfort on the go for growing childrenIncludes carry bag to protect stroller from dirt and scratches while travelingTRUE Test Plus™ infant car seat safety standards include testing to 2X structural impact force standards, rollover, side-impact, front-impact, and rear-impact crash testing, and extreme car interior temperature testingRAPIDLOCK™ base belt-tensioning technology enables a secure install in seconds, and the integrated SecureStop™ Anti-Rebound Bar provides an added layer of safetyTaxi-safe car seat belt path allows for quick, easy, and safe installation without a base in taxis or rideshares Easy-to-use, no-rethread headrest and harness on car seat adjust quickly with one hand to ensure baby's properly securedInfant car seat holds babies rear-facing from 4-35 lb and up to 32 inches; stroller supports children from birth to 45 lbLimited lifetime manufacturer's warranty on frameMeets Disney size requirements