From pet life
Pet Life ® 'Bonatied' Mesh Reversible And Breathable Adjustable Dog Harness W/ Designer Neck Tie
Advertisement
The Pet Life ® 'Bonatied' Mesh Reversible and Breathable Adjustable Dog Harness w/ Designer Neck Tie features an elegant patterned body exterior shell composed of breathable cotton that is reversed with breathable and comfortable accented Micro-mesh for premium comfort that gently hugs the body. The Harness features well-coordinated elegant marble-like pattern with an accented matching neck tie. The back of the harness features adjustable Mesh and Nylon straps with dual stainless steel hooks that connect to any leash. The Bonatied harness was specially engineered to limit stress around the stomach by placing light stress around the sternum for proper comfort. Features reinforced stitching for durability. Available in Multiple Sizes and Colors. SIZING MEASUREMENTS: In Inches EXTRA SMALL: Length: 5" Chest Girth: 13 - 17" SMALL: Length: 6" Chest Girth: 16 - 19" MEDIUM: Length: 6.5" Chest Girth: 19 - 22"