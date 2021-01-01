Buy the DII® 52" Americana Plaid Tablecloth at Michaels. com. This patriotic tablecloth is a bright backdrop for celebrating the Fourth of July or lively summer gatherings. This patriotic tablecloth is a bright backdrop for celebrating the Fourth of July or lively summer gatherings. It adds a touch of patriotic flair to any table. Line your 4th of July feast with matching napkin and table runner to create the perfect place setting. Details: Red, white and blue 52" x 52" Machine washable Cotton For indoor or outdoor use | DII® 52" Americana Plaid Tablecloth | Michaels®