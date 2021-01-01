From blu dot
Quotto Ottoman by Blu Dot - Color: Blue (QT1-OTTOMN-BL)
Big, soft and ready to be put to use the Quotto Ottoman can multi-task like no other. This French seamed factotum is bursting with multi-purpose opportunity for the living room, play room, office or reception spaces. Use as a side table, footrest, or extra seating. Push multiple up against each other for a custom look. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Blue.