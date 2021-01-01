From winston porter

Quotes and Sayings Coffee Please Kisses - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print

$45.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Make any space in your home innovative and unique by adding this glam art piece made by real artists. With an overarching gold color that will add a dynamic feel to your home décor, this fine art piece is printed using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colors. This wall art is carefully wrapped with a layer of shrink-wrap that protects the surface and then wrapped with heavy-duty bubble wrap, ensuring its safe arrival to its new home. This fine art print features inspirational quotes & sayings design to bring you the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 0.8" D

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com