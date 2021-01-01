Quitaque 110.63" Wide Linen Left Hand Facing Sectional

Perfectly traditional, this sectional is a fine finishing touch to any carefully curated living room ensemble. Showcasing button-tufted details along its back and rolled arms on both ends of its L-shaped frame, this design is sure to grab glances from guests. Founded atop four bun feet, its frame is crafted from solid and manufactured wood, while stain-resistant linen upholstery rounds out the look. Seating five people comfortably, it's a perfect pick for family movie night or hosting a seasonal fete.