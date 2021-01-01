From armen living
Quinn Contemporary Adjustable Swivel Accent Chair in Polished Steel Finish with Spa Blue Fabric
The Armen Living Quinn contemporary swivel accent chair is a brilliant addition to any modern household. This beautiful living room chair features a polished stainless steel finish that assures dependability without compromising on the quality of the product. This accent chair features a 360-degree swivel function with a special starbase to anchor this chair. For added style, Quinn's elegant tufted back design is wonderfully complemented by the unique bucket seat design. The open arm design makes this chair a great breathable seating option. The soft linen upholstery is made enhanced by the foam-padded seat, assuring maximum comfort and relaxation. The Quinn club chair is available in gray and blue linen fabric. We stand by the quality, the craftsmanship, and the integrity of our product by offering a 1-year warranty for all our products. We want our customers to enjoy our product and we will always be there to help with our top-notch customer service support.