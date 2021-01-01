Old Gringo Quincy feature a classic style western boot with pull on tabs and a chunky heel, embroidered design throughout and a gold toe lining. Upper made from leather and textile material. Lining and insole made of leather material. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Shaft: 5 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.