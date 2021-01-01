Quimir Ceramic Table Vase

This table vase has warm, neutral hues and an on-trend metallic sheen we love. It's made from ceramic and has a classic urn silhouette that's wide and stout. The dual-finished body has a natural bottom and a brown and bronze finish on the neck for a crisp contrast. With intentional distressing for a lived-in look, this table vase looks like a well-worn heirloom as soon as it arrives. Plus, the wide mouth design is perfect for plants and flowers of all sizes. And since it’s larger than most vases, it also works on the floor or on a larger console table.