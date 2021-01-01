From bottega veneta
Bottega Veneta - Quilted Silk Crepe De Chine Shirt - Ivory
From Bottega Veneta's Resort '20 collection, this white shirt is more than just a closet staple. Cut from slightly sheer silk crepe de chine, it has a distinctive quilted yoke intended to resemble the label's signature intrecciato weave. The long, curved hem means it'll look neat worn loose over pants. Style yours with one of the brand's [coveted bags id1206756]. Shown here with: [Bottega Veneta Pants id1206484], [Bottega Veneta Tote id1206749], [Bottega Veneta Pumps id1186180], [Jennifer Fisher Ring id1194701], [Bottega Veneta Earrings id1152794].