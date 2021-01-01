From furhaven
FurHaven Quilted Orthopedic Sofa Cat & Dog Bed w/ Removable Cover, Wine Red, Jumbo Plus
Curling up for a quick nap or a long night’s rest has never felt better when your sleepy pet has the FurHaven Quilted Orthopedic Sofa Cat & Dog Bed w/ Removable Cover. This high-quality bed is designed for maximum comfort with a soft, quilted sleeping surface and a dense, medical-grade orthopedic foam base. The egg-crate foam allows for better airflow and gently cradles her entire body in near weightless luxury to relieve pressure on her joints for a deep, soothing sleep. Three suede side bolsters provide a comfy spot to rest her head and offer back support for your cuddling pal, while the open side allows small, older or arthritic pets to easily climb in and out of the bed. Whatever position your pet prefers to sleep in, they’ll find nothing but comfort and sweet dreams!