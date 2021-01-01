FurHaven Quilted Full Support Orthopedic Sofa Dog & Cat Bed, Silver Gray, Small

Arthritic pets can finally rest pain-free, thanks to the FurHaven Quilted Sofa Bed. With a supportive orthopedic foam base and snuggly-soft quilted cover, your furry friends sleep is sure to improve. The beds fun sofa design looks great in your home and gives your companion plenty of ways to lay comfortably. Between naps, the cover can also be unzipped and tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning. The FurHaven Quilted Orthopedic Sofa Bed is the paw-fect solution for giving your pet the good nights sleep he deserves.