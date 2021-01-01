Our Red Quilted 3-pc. Potholder Set is the perfect addition to any kitchen. You will love how their chevron quilted design and pocket look in your space! Set includes three (3) potholders Each potholder measures 7L x 9H in. Crafted of cotton Features a quilted chevron pattern Accented with a pocket and hanging loop Hues of red Care: Machine wash in cold water. Gentle cycle. Tumble dry low. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.