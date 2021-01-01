From kirkland's
Quiet Wind Canvas Art Print, 30x30 in.
Explore the open sea with this Quiet Wind Canvas Art Print! With stylized boat subjects and hints of gold color, this piece is the perfect addition to your nautical decor. Art measures 30L x 1.5W x 30H in. High-quality print on gallery wrapped polyester canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features abstract sailboats subject Hues of blue, white, and gold Artist: K. Nari Weight: 6 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .