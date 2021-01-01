Anti Social Quiet People Tees Quiet People Introverted Sarcastic Shy Observer Gift Funny Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If your favorite thing is to keep yourself away from center of attention then this funny quiet people design is exactly for you! Quiet people are introverted shy, socially awkward and anxious to speak up or they are just quiet observers! Get this gift for your friends or family member who is quiet, introverted, sarcastic jokester or are lonely, antisocial, like to be alone, is a quiet introvert or smart and quiet observer! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only