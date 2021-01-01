"Quick Ship Gift" - Personalized Couple's Women's Sterling Silver or Gold over Silver Name with Heart Bar Necklace

Show her how much you love her with this polished, Couple's Women's Gold-over-Sterling Necklace. You can personalize the bar pendant with your name and the one of that special someone in your life. It also features a heart-shaped cut-out, making it a nice gift for any time of year. This necklace is available in several finishes to offer an elegant touch that complements a variety of styles. It's simple to clasp so the wearer can put it on and take it off with ease. This personalized bar necklace comes with an 18" cable chain that has a 2" extender for an optimal fit.