Quick Knit Headbands - Creativity for Kids
Create 5 headbands and ear warmers with Creativity for Kids Quick Knit Headbands! Beginners and children will create stylish and customized headbands with ease using a loom and knitting tools designed for children. The online video and step by step instructions will show beginners how to create 4 different styles of headbands: bow, twist, pompoms and button. This complete craft kit comes with 3 balls of acrylic yarn, rectangle loom, wooden buttons, loom hook, plastic sewing needle, needle threader, gift tags, embroidered patch, illustrated instruction and online video tutorial. Looping and wrapping the yarn around the plastic pegs on the loom is a relaxing and mindful activity for kids complete independently while inside. When you are finished knitting place a “handmade with love” embroidered patch on your headband. If you are giving your headbands and ear warmers away as a gifts attach the included gift tags for a personalized touch! This open-ended craft activity allows for imagination and creativity to take the lead! Since 1976, Creativity for Kids has created innovative craft activity kits designed to stimulate and encourage natural creativity.