Conair Quick Blow Dry Pro Porcupine Round Hair Brush

Groom, dry and style your hair to perfection all at once with the Quick Blow-Dry Pro Porcupine Round Brush from Conair. Designed for gentle ease, quick convenience, and high performance, this styling essential is a must for today’s busy lifestyles. The ball-tips of the bristles glide through hair for comfortable styling, while the copper-coated thermal barrel increases the heat transfer to dry hair fast, allowing you to add shine or waves while you style. Complete with a specially crafted handle for comfortable styling, this fast-drying hairbrush makes it easy to quickly style your hair and explore gorgeous salon-caliber looks without leaving home. Gender: unisex.