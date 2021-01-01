Quercia Wool Green Area Rug
Description
Stain Resistant Area RugFeatures:Can be used for Residential and Commercial SpacesFade Resistant Area RugMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonPrimary Color: GreenPattern: Fringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: YesCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Runner 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Round 3', Square 3', Rectangle 4' x 6', Round 4', Square 4', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 5', Square 5'): GOLS License Number (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Runner 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Round 3', Square 3', Rectangle 4' x 6', Round 4', Square 4', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 5', Square 5'): GOLS License Expiry Date (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Runner 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Round 3', Square 3', Rectangle 4' x 6', Round 4', Square 4', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 5', Square 5'): USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Dimensions:Pile Height: 0.35Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'