VCNY Home Queen Size Comforter Set in Camel Cozy Mink-FeelSherpa Lined 3 Pc Set w/ 2 Shams

Keep out the chill with the Micromink Sherpa Comforter Set, featuring plush micromink on one side and warm, sumptuously soft Sherpa on the other—the perfect blend of cozy comfort and style. Set includes one comforter and two standard shamsin a super soft microfiber material that will keep you comfortable year round. Queen Comforter Bedding includes: Comforter: 88 inches x 90 inches; Standard Sham: 26 inches x 26 inches + 2 inch flange Care instructions - machine wash cold, gently and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Do not iron Our flagship brand, VCNY Home, represents our highest-quality bedding at down-to-earth values. Offering a wide selection of comforters, sheets, bath towels and accessories, area rugs, and window treatments