Grey Queen Size Blanket - Couple's Split Blanket & Sheet Set

Snoozing with your sweetheart should be like a slumber party, not a tug-of-war. That?s why Merideth and John Jaskowski designed their clever sheet set with a flat sheet that?s split from the top down to the not-quite-bottom. It stays securely tucked at the foot of the bed, allowing you and your resident cuddle buddy to customize your sides. Alleged cover hogs can get good and snuggly while the hottest of sleepers can cool off, neither one disturbing the other. Plus, it?s 4"" wider than the typical sheet, ensuring each partner has plenty of wiggle room. But it?s not just for twosomes?the split means singletons will only have half the bed to make in the morning. The set is made from 2,000-thread-count brushed microfiber, a soft, breathable fabric that resists pilling and wrinkles. Which means these sheets have substance and style, especially when paired with the split fleece blanket. Made in China.