85" X 64" X 47" Queen White Pu Bed
Update your bedroom with this contemporary styled panel bed that is skillfully carved out of hand-selected Pu materials. With high design and elegant details, our panel bed will quickly become the focal point of attraction in the room. It features a rectangular back panel headboard and a low profile footboard to create a perfect look and style. The wooden frame is hooked by the wooden block legs for solid support. Box spring required. The fabric is a white PU (faux leather). A standard box spring is 9" and recommended 8" mattress with this frame. Customer can opt for a low profile box spring which are usually 5'. The clearance from the floor to the slats is 7'.87'. The mattress would sit at 24'.87'.