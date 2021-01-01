Queen Low Profile Platform Bed

Our well-designed upholstered bed is simple and chic. Elegantly designed, the frame of this bed is built with sturdy high-quality wood that has been reinforced with center rails and center legs to ensure long-lasting support. Furthermore, this versatile bed features a modern headboard made out of robust wood and filled with soft foam pad that will surely be the focal point of your bedroom and a great place to lean on and relax, as it is extra comfortable. Available in Beige and Grey colors, this Upholstered Bed is a timeless beauty that will fit any type of decor. Color: Light Gray