Noble House Quay Red and White Snowflakes Sequin 18 in. x 18 in. Christmas Throw Pillow

Let it snow across the seating of your home, but instead of a mess, enjoy a dash of coziness instead. From highlighting your sofa to adding design to your duvet, our accent pillow will fill the empty space with something that offers both style and comfort. Featuring 3-white snowflakes, this pillow gives a charming accent to your interior decor. With endless possibilities and applications for this accessory, this pillow is perfect for a benched window or sofa in need of a bit of modern grace. Color: Red.