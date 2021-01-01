From kirkland's
Gold Quatrefoil Nesting Accent Tables, Set of 3
Bring stunning style and space saving design into any room with these Gold Quatrefoil Nesting Accent Tables. Their rectangular design will provide the modern accent you've been looking for. You'll love how their quatrefoil pattern looks! Set includes three (3) accent tables Large table measures 24L x 17W x 24H in. Medium table measures 22L x 15W x 22H in. Small table measures 20L x 13W x 20H in. Crafted of metal and glass Gold metal finish Rectangular shape Features a quatrefoil grid pattern under the glass tabletop Accented with an open metal frame Stackable nesting design Weight: 34.1 lbs. No assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.