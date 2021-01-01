Advertisement
Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel set with Swarovski crystals. Pink mother of pearl dial with rose gold-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 34 mm. Case thickness: 9.5 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 18 mm. Band length: 7.5 inches. Deployment with push button with with engraved burgi logo clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Burgi Quartz Rose Gold-tone Diamond Bracelet Ladies Watch BUR055RG.