Cressi Quartz Diving Watch with Rubber Strap, Black, 15 (Model: XKS7647520)
The Manta is the 2019 dive watch with stainless steel case, crystal glass, and rubber strap. The watch is waterproof until 100 meters (328 feet), ideal for water lovers, like scuba divers and swimmers. The bezel can be turned clockwise to provide the stopwatch function. A screw down crown allows for easy time and date adjustment and maintains the water resistance when tightened. The strap is made in a soft material, very comfortable and fashion. It features luminescent heads that are highly visible in low light. The Manta is designed in Italy by Cressi and made in China. Cressi has been an Italian brand pioneer in scuba diving, snorkeling and swimming equipment since 1946.