Silver-tone composite metal case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) alloy bracelet. Swarovski crystal-set lugs. Fixed two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) composite metal bezel set with Swarovski crystals. White mother of pearl dial with yellow gold-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 19 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Butterfly clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. Burgi Quartz Diamond White Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch BUR181TTG.