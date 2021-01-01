From seiko
Seiko Quartz Diamond Ladies Watch SRZ532P1
Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed gold-tone bezel. Mother of pearl dial with gold-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Seiko caliber 7N01 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 30 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Bracelet width: 13 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Quartz Diamond Ladies Watch SRZ532P1.